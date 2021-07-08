Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield County, CT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fairfield by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Fairfield FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN FAIRFIELD, BERGEN, NORTHEASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN PASSAIC, ROCKLAND AND SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER COUNTIES At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 3 hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yonkers, Paterson, Stamford, Passaic, White Plains, Wayne, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Port Chester, Bergenfield, Paramus, Ridgewood, Lyndhurst, Rutherford, Nanuet, Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry, Nyack, Tappan and Greenwich. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-1.5 INCHES IN 3 HOURS

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
State
New Jersey State
City
Fairfield, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#18 15 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
Posted by
The Associated Press

China rebuffs WHO’s terms for further COVID-19 origins study

BEIJING (AP) — China cannot accept the World Health Organization’s plan for the second phase of a study into the origins of COVID-19, a senior Chinese health official said Thursday. Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of the National Health Commission, said he was “rather taken aback” that the plan includes...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

New jobless claims spike unexpectedly from their pandemic low

The number of workers filing first-time jobless claims rose unexpectedly last week, showing the improving U.S. job market is still experiencing jitters as it emerges from the pandemic. Some 419,000 people applied for unemployment aid in the week ending July 17, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's an increase of...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Ransomware victim Kaseya gets master key to unlock networks

BOSTON (AP) — The Florida company whose software was exploited in the devastating Fourth of July weekend ransomware attack, Kaseya, has received a universal key that will decrypt all of the more than 1,000 businesses and public organizations crippled in the global incident. Kaseya spokeswoman Dana Liedholm would not say...

Comments / 0

Community Policy