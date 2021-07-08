Cancel
Bergen County, NJ

Flood Advisory issued for Bergen, Passaic by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bergen; Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Central Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Rockland County in southeastern New York Central Westchester County in southeastern New York * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 229 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms that could cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1/2 and 1 1/4 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that could experience flooding include Paterson, Passaic, Wayne, Hackensack, Bergenfield, Paramus, Ossining, Ridgewood, Nanuet, Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry, Nyack, Tappan, Greenwich, Hawthorne, Pearl River, Oradell, Norwood and Orangeburg. Additional rainfall amounts of 1/4 to 1/2 inch are expected over parts of the area.

alerts.weather.gov

