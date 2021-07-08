Richmond woman charged with domestic violence assault

Rachel Velena, 24, Richmond, was arrested by Richmond Police Department on Tuesday and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) with no visible injury.

According to a citation, an officer was dispatched to Jacon Drive in reference to an out-of-control woman. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with Velena's mother who allegedly told police her daughter was intoxicated and out of control inside the home. She allegedly told the officer Velena's boyfriend was trying to control her because she was destroying the house.

Upon entering the home, the officer noted they could hear Velena screaming and her boyfriend holding her down on the floor. The officer told the boyfriend to get off of Velena, and he did.

According to the citation, Velena allegedly started screaming and acting belligerent. The officer allegedly told Velena to settle down, but she allegedly continued to scream.

The officer noted Velena kept looking at their duty belt, and they asked what she was looking at. She allegedly told the officer she was looking for their gun or pepper spray so she could "take care" of her boyfriend.

The citation states, when the officer tried to speak with Velena about what was going on, she allegedly grabbed a bag full of items on the couch and threw them at her boyfriend, allegedly striking him in the chest.

The boyfriend allegedly told the officer Velena headbutted him, but he was not injured.

Velena allegedly told the officer there is a gun in the house and it is a good thing the officer arrived when they did because "she would have killed [her boyfriend]."

Velena was charged and lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

Berea man allegedly hits wife with car

Roger Boshers, 59, Berea, was arrested by the Berea Police Department on Tuesday and charged with second-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault with a minor injury, and third-degree criminal mischief.

According to a citation, an officer was dispatched to Boone Street in reference to a physical domestic assault in progress. When the officer arrived, they spoke with the victim, who allegedly told the officer her husband, Boshers, physically assaulted her and took off running into the wood line.

The officer believed they could see visible injuries on the victim's right arm and right leg. She was allegedly bleeding from the arm.

The victim allegedly told the officer Boshers was intoxicated and left early in the day. When he arrived back home, he was allegedly upset and under the influence.

Boshers allegedly told the victim he was going to sell their boat in the backyard and he was going to burn their car in the backyard. The victim allegedly told police they had a fire pit burning, and Boshers was allegedly going to park the car on top of it.

Boshers allegedly told the victim, "If I can't have it, no one can."

The victim allegedly told the officer she stepped in front of the car and put her hands on the hood to stop it as Boshers was in the driver's seat.

According to the citation, Boshers allegedly hit the gas and bumped the victim. He allegedly put the vehicle in reverse, backed up, and hit the gas again, causing the victim to fling backward and almost fall into the fire pit.

The victim allegedly told the officer she had to turn her body and fell on the ground on the right side of her body.

The citation states, when the officers arrived, Boshers had already left the scene through a creek and into the woods.

Officers conducted a foot pursuit and searched the area but could not locate Boshers at the time.

According to the citation, the officer was dispatched again to Boone Street in reference to Boshers allegedly returning and wanting to fight several subjects on scene.

Boshers was charged and lodged in Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

Brandon Littleton, 37, Winchester, theft of identity of another without consent, third-degree assault (police officer or probation officer), first-degree feeling or evading police (on foot), and second-degree burglary.

Herbert Baily, 28, Richmond, fourth-degree assault with a minor injury, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) with a minor injury.

Gerri Kindred, 21, Richmond, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/second offense) and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

Tatarekova Jones, 22, Richmond, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) with no visible injury and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

Marty Johns, 36, Richmond, trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine/first offense), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 grams of drug unspecified), and possession of marijuana.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.