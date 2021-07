Anoka, MN (KROC AM News) - What had been a shooting investigation involving a Twin Cities teenager has become a murder case that involves another teen. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is reporting 15-year-old Anthony Rouse of Blaine was declared dead Tuesday as a result of his injuries. He had been taken to the hospital Sunday evening after being shot and doctors say he “sustained catastrophic injury to his brain due to lack of oxygen and blood flow.”