Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ECB delays plans to lay out policy tightening guidelines

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Central Bank (ECB) has, after an 18-month review, said it would shift its inflation target from “below but close to 2%” to a 2% target. The ECB president, Christine Lagarde, said the new strategy was simpler to communicate. She said it is “a strong foundation that will guide...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Inflation#The European Central Bank#Ecb Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
International Trade
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Related
BusinessLife Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks to rise ahead of ECB policy announcement

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Thursday as investors eyed the latest policy announcement from the European Central Bank. The FTSE 100 was called to open 12 points higher at 7,010. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Today's European open looks as if...
StocksBusiness Insider

CAC 40 Inches Higher On Hopes Of Dovish ECB

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Thursday, as investors digested solid U.S. earnings and remained hopeful that the European Central Bank will reiterate its dovish approach to boost the economic recovery. The ECB meting outcome is due at 1145 GMT, followed by a news conference with its president...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TEXT-Lagarde's statement after ECB policy meeting

July 22 (Reuters) - Following is the text of European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s statement after the bank’s policy meeting on Thursday:. Good afternoon, the Vice-President and I welcome you to our press conference. At today’s meeting, the Governing Council focused on two main topics: first, the implications of our strategy review for our forward guidance on the key ECB interest rates; and, second, our assessment of the economy and our pandemic measures. In our recent strategy review, we agreed a symmetric inflation target of two per cent over the medium term. Our policy rates have been close to their lower bound for some time and the medium-term outlook for inflation is still well below our target. In these conditions, the Governing Council today revised its forward guidance on interest rates. We did so to underline our commitment to maintain a persistently accommodative monetary policy stance to meet our inflation target. In support of our symmetric two per cent inflation target and in line with our monetary policy strategy, the Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until we see inflation reaching two per cent well ahead of the end of our projection horizon and durably for the rest of the projection horizon, and we judge that realised progress in underlying inflation is sufficiently advanced to be consistent with inflation stabilising at two per cent over the medium term. This may also imply a transitory period in which inflation is moderately above target. Let me turn to the assessment of the economic outlook and our pandemic measures. The recovery in the euro area economy is on track. More and more people are getting vaccinated, and lockdown restrictions have been eased in most euro area countries. But the pandemic continues to cast a shadow, especially as the delta variant constitutes a growing source of uncertainty. Inflation has picked up, although this increase is expected to be mostly temporary. The outlook for inflation over the medium term remains subdued. We need to preserve favourable financing conditions for all sectors of the economy over the pandemic period. This is essential for the current rebound to turn into a lasting expansion and to offset the negative impact of the pandemic on inflation. Therefore, having confirmed our June assessment of financing conditions and the inflation outlook, we continue to expect purchases under the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) over the current quarter to be conducted at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of the year. We also confirmed our other measures to support our price stability mandate, namely the level of the key ECB interest rates, our purchases under the asset purchase programme (APP), our reinvestment policies and our longer-term refinancing operations, as detailed in the press release published at 13:45 today. We stand ready to adjust all of our instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation stabilises at our two per cent target over the medium term. I will now outline in more detail how we see the economy and inflation developing, and then talk about our assessment of financial and monetary conditions. Economic activity The economy rebounded in the second quarter of the year and, as restrictions are eased, is on track for strong growth in the third quarter. We expect manufacturing to perform strongly, even though supply bottlenecks are holding back production in the near term. The reopening of large parts of the economy is supporting a vigorous bounce-back in the services sector. But the delta variant of the coronavirus could dampen this recovery in services, especially in tourism and hospitality. As people return to shops and restaurants and resume travelling, consumer spending is rising. Better job prospects, increasing confidence and continued government support are reinforcing spending. The ongoing recovery in domestic and global demand is boosting optimism among businesses. This supports investment. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, our bank lending survey indicates that funding of fixed investment is an important factor driving the demand for loans to firms. We expect economic activity to return to its pre-crisis level in the first quarter of next year. But there is still a long way to go before the damage to the economy caused by the pandemic is offset. The number of people in job retention schemes has been declining but remains high. Overall, there are still 3.3 million fewer people employed than before the pandemic, especially among the younger and lower skilled. Ambitious, targeted and coordinated fiscal policy should continue to complement monetary policy in supporting the recovery. In this context, the Next Generation EU programme has a key role to play. It will contribute to a stronger and uniform recovery across euro area countries. It will also accelerate the green and digital transitions and support necessary structural reforms that lift long-term growth. Inflation Inflation was 1.9 per cent in June. We expect inflation to increase further over the coming months and to decline again next year. The current increase is largely being driven by higher energy prices and by base effects from the sharp fall in oil prices at the start of the pandemic and the impact of the temporary VAT reduction in Germany last year. By early 2022, the impact of these factors should fade out as they fall out of the year-on-year inflation calculation. In the near term, the significant slack in the economy is holding back underlying inflationary pressures. Stronger demand and temporary cost pressures in the supply chain will put some upward pressure on prices. But weak wage growth and the past appreciation of the euro mean that price pressures will likely remain subdued for some time. There is still some way to go before the fallout from the pandemic on inflation is eliminated. As the economy recovers, supported by our monetary policy measures, we expect inflation to rise over the medium term, although remaining below our target. While measures of longer-term inflation expectations have increased, they remain some distance from our two per cent target. Risk assessment We see the risks to the economic outlook as broadly balanced. Economic activity could outperform our expectations if consumers spend more than currently expected and draw more rapidly on the savings they have built up during the pandemic. A faster improvement in the pandemic situation could also lead to a stronger expansion than currently envisaged. But growth could underperform our expectations if the pandemic intensifies or if supply shortages turn out to be more persistent and hold back production. Financial and monetary conditions The recovery of growth and inflation still depends on favourable financing conditions. Market interest rates have declined since our last meeting. Financing conditions for most firms and households remain at favourable levels. Bank lending rates for firms and households remain historically low. Firms are still well funded as a result of their borrowing in the first wave of the pandemic, which in part explains why lending to firms has slowed. By contrast, lending to households is holding up. Our most recent bank lending survey shows that credit conditions for both firms and households have stabilised. Liquidity remains abundant. At the same time, the cost for firms of issuing equity is still high. Many firms and households have taken on more debt to weather the pandemic. Any worsening of the economy could therefore threaten their financial health, which could trickle through to the quality of banks’ balance sheets. It remains essential to prevent balance sheet strains and tightening financing conditions from reinforcing each other. Conclusion Summing up, the euro area economy is rebounding strongly. But the outlook continues to depend on the course of the pandemic and progress with vaccinations. The current rise in inflation is expected to be largely temporary. Underlying price pressures will likely increase gradually, although leaving inflation over the medium term still well below our target. Our policy measures, including our revised forward guidance, will help the economy shift to a solid recovery and, ultimately, bring inflation to our two per cent target. We are now ready to take your questions.
BusinessUS News and World Report

ECB Pledges Record Low Rates to Reach 2% Inflation

The European Central Bank pledged on Thursday to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer to help sluggish inflation in the euro zone rise back to its elusive 2% target. ECB President Christine Lagarde told a news conference the bank was committed to "a persistently accommodative monetary policy...
Businessactionforex.com

(ECB) Monetary policy decisions

In its recent strategy review, the Governing Council agreed a symmetric inflation target of two per cent over the medium term. The key ECB interest rates have been close to their lower bound for some time and the medium-term outlook for inflation is still well below the Governing Council’s target. In these conditions, the Governing Council today revised its forward guidance on interest rates. It did so to underline its commitment to maintain a persistently accommodative monetary policy stance to meet its inflation target.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

The ECB will accept a transitional period in which inflation exceeds 2%

Frankfurt (Germany), Jul 22 (EFE) .- The European Central Bank (ECB) will accept “a transitional period in which inflation is moderately higher than the target”, which is a rate of 2% in the medium term. The Governing Council of the ECB has decided at its meeting this Thursday to modify...
BusinessForexTV.com

Euro Weakens As ECB Pledges To Keep Interest Rates Lower For Extended Period

The euro depreciated against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, after the European Central Bank left its key interest rates and the pandemic emergency purchase programme unchanged and pledged to keep interest rates at their present or lower levels until inflation attains the 2 percent target. The...
Economyinvesting.com

WATCH LIVE: ECB Press Conference

Investing.com - Watch the webcast live from Frankfurt, as European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde explains the Governing Council's monetary policy decisions taken today and answers questions from journalists. This press conference is a widely anticipated event by investors. Follow it live, in English right here, right now.
Businessinvesting.com

Dovish ECB, upbeat earnings support euro zone stocks

(Reuters) - European stocks rose for a third session on Thursday after the European Central Bank pledged to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer, while strong corporate earnings underpinned optimism about an economic recovery. Euro zone shares rose as much as 1.2% after the central bank said...
CurrenciesDailyFx

ECB Meeting: EUR/USD Whipsaws as Policy Left Unchanged With Continued Dovish Message

EUR/USD jumps then reverses as ECB delivers policy guidance. Asset purchases to remain in place until rate hike is necessary. EUR/USD has attempted to pick up some bullish momentum as the European Central Bank leaves monetary policy unchanged, but the gains have quickly reversed. The pair has been stuck in a descending trend since the beginning of June when the US Dollar started picking up bullish momentum, falling close to a 4-month low on the back of concerns regarding economic recovery and inflationary pressures in the Eurozone. Although the unchanged policy was largely expected, it is also viewed as a slightly positive tilt for the euro as there was also talk about a possibility of loosening conditions even further.
BusinessTelegraph

Delta threatens eurozone recovery as Lagarde's stimulus defies Berlin

The rampant delta variant could scupper Europe’s recovery, Christine Lagarde warned as she defied Berlin with lower-for-longer stimulus plans. The president of the European Central Bank said the latest outbreaks have come just as growth appeared to be getting back on track after the removal of some Covid restrictions. “The...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

ECB renews orientation to achieve higher inflation target

(Bloomberg) – The European Central Bank revised its policy stance on when it could raise interest rates, saying it will continue to apply ultra-flexible monetary stimulus until it has strong evidence that it can hit its new inflation target on a sustainable basis. This measure allows policy makers to hold rates at a record low for longer and extend bond purchases. They also said they won’t necessarily react immediately if inflation exceeds their target for a while. The new language follows a review of the 18-month strategy by the ECB, in which the inflation target was raised to 2%, from just under 2%. The key change in policy orientation means that even If inflation is on target at the end of the ECB’s three-year forecast horizon, officials will not necessarily have to respond with a tighter policy. Currently, the ECB forecasts average price growth of just 1.4% in 2023, suggesting that any rate hike is years away.
BusinessFXStreet.com

When is the European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision and how could it affect EUR/USD?

The European Central Bank (ECB) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision this Thursday at 11:45 GMT. The ECB adjusted the inflation target to a symmetric 2% at the conclusion of the strategy review earlier this month. Moreover, ECB President Christine Lagarde hinted at a change to the central bank's guidance last week, making this week's meeting very important. While the ECB is widely expected to keep its monetary policy settings unchanged, the market focus will be on any significant changes in the forward guidance.
Businessactionforex.com

EUR/USD: ECB Likely To Maintain Dovish Rhetoric

The European Central Bank’s eagerly anticipated policy announcement is coming up at 12:45 BST with ECB President Christine Lagarde’s press conference starting at 13:30. Investors are keen to find out what the central bank’s decision to raise the inflation target to 2% means for the immediate future of monetary policy in the Eurozone and in turn the financial markets. Lagarde has promised there will be “interesting variations and changes.” Judging by the performance of the euro in recent times, the market is expecting the ECB to maintain a dovish view on monetary policy – but how much of that dovishness is already priced in is the key question. Indeed, the bigger risk is for the euro to potentially spike higher in the event the ECB turns out to be a lot less dovish than the markets expect, although this is not our base case scenario.
poundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar Outlook Dampened by ECB's Uber 'Dovish' New Guidance

- EUR/USD sags amid widespread USD declines post-ECB - New guidance confirms an age of zero rates looms in EZ. - After strategy review lifts long-undershot inflation target. - EZ recovery seen "on track" with risks "broadly balanced" Above: President Lagarde. Photo: Martin Lamberts/ECB. EUR/USD reference rates at publication:. Spot:...
Currenciesinvesting.com

FX Outlook: What To Expect For Euro Post-ECB

The European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement was the most important event this week, but it did not inspire any breakout moves for EUR/USD. This, of course, is exactly what central bankers hoped for, which is limited volatility when big announcements are made. For the ECB, its first major inflation change in two decades was announced earlier this month and today, making the change in forward guidance official. EUR/USD initially traded above 1.1830, but by the London close, it dropped below 1.1760 intraday. We talked about the possibility of EUR/USD rallying after the rate decision in yesterday’s note, but the distance that the ECB has put between itself and other central banks prevented a durable bounce.
BusinessFXStreet.com

European Central Bank Preview: Fresh forward guidance, old fears

The ECB is expected to introduce changes to its forward guidance. Market participants anticipate a dovish tilt on the monetary policy stance. EUR/USD could break below March’s low at 1.1703 and enter a mid-term bearish trend. The European Central Bank will announce its latest decision on monetary policy on Thursday....

Comments / 0

Community Policy