Hootie & the Blowfish announce destination concert vacation event ‘HootieFest: The Big Splash’

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHootie & the Blowfish are here to help you stoke your ’90s nostalgia and get a tan at the same time. The group is hosting HootieFest: The Big Splash, a “destination concert vacation event” that will take place at Moon Palace Cancún, Mexico from January 26-29. The four-day event will include three headlining performances from Hootie on the beach, as well as daytime entertainment and nightly concerts by Barenaked Ladies, Toad the West Sprocket, Spin Doctors, Better than Ezra, Sister Hazel, Blues Traveler, and Toadies.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 1

Person
Darius Rucker
#Vacation#Concerts#Cruises#The Big Splash#Group Therapy#Hootiefest Com#Abc Audio
