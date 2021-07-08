Cancel
Macomb Park District Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

By On Air Macomb
illinoisnewsnow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 8th Ambassador Committee of the Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Macomb Park District. To celebrate the park’s recent addition Pathways for Play® pocket playground areas at the Patton Park off of Grant Street in Macomb. The Pathways for Play is supposed to prompt children to play for their health by providing the “play pockets” to explore in the recreation area. The new addition to the park was part of the Push 4 Parks – Patton Park Project campaign.

#Park District#Ribbon Cutting#Recreation Area#Patton#Ambassador Committee
