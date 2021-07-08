Macomb Park District Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a local startup. The Community Business Resource Center was honored with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The business looks to help businesses start up and offer LLC formations, marketing, advertising, social media managing and content creation. The project has been in the making for around a year now, and the founder said that COVID has been one of the biggest hurdles in the business, but have been able reach people online, and look forward to impacting the community in the years to come.