Tailgating driver arrested after speeding through construction zone
A tailgating driver was arrested after speeding through a heavy construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Ashley Kirkland, 37, of Lady Lake, was driving a silver Honda at 10:42 p.m. Sunday and tailgating a sport utility vehicle in front of her while traveling at 45 miles per hour in the construction zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The report noted the roadway surface was also wet.www.villages-news.com
Comments / 8