Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lady Lake, FL

Tailgating driver arrested after speeding through construction zone

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tailgating driver was arrested after speeding through a heavy construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Ashley Kirkland, 37, of Lady Lake, was driving a silver Honda at 10:42 p.m. Sunday and tailgating a sport utility vehicle in front of her while traveling at 45 miles per hour in the construction zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The report noted the roadway surface was also wet.

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 8

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lady Lake, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Lady Lake, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tailgating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 8

Community Policy