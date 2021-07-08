Stocks fall on growth and COVID concerns, Euro rallies, Oil rebounds post EIA report

The buy-the-dip strategy that has worked so well during the pandemic will soon be tested. Investors initially hit the sell button as growth forecasts for the remainder of the year got slashed as several parts of the world continues to struggle with the fight against COVID-19. A month ago, everyone was thinking the US economy could grow between 8-10%, now that has come down closer to 6%. Growth concerns were dragged down after both news that the Olympics in Tokyo will occur without fans and that the US isn’t any closer to lifting restrictions on international travel.