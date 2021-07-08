How Much Is Modern Family Star Nolan Gould Worth?

Thanks to his starring roles on two hit shows, Steve Howey has had a consistent career in Hollywood. But before deciding he wanted to be an actor, Howey also pursued a career as a basketball player. "I had been playing basketball since I was a freshman and he thought, this is it — you're going to get your education with a basketball scholarship," he told CBS' "Watch Magazine" in 2018. "I was into it, and I did get a scholarship to a junior college, but after two years, I realized, I can't keep up with these demigods on the team." Howey added, "I was like, 'I'm done. Maybe I'll be an actor.'"