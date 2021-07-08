Macomb City Council Meets on July 12th, 2021
Macomb City Counsel is holding a meeting on Monday July, 12th at Macomb City Hall at 5:15 p.m. They will discuss soliciting “Request for Proposals” for banking services for the city of Macomb. Scoot Coker requested permission from the Council for a proposal for banking services. The current funds are located at several banks in Macomb. With using the new S&A software it would safe time to have all the city’s funds in one location. Coker said “This pooling would a better fit for the new software system and reduce the current need to transfer funds between institutions.”www.illinoisnewsnow.com
