Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hazard, KY

‘Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop’ kicks off July 9, will support local businesses

By Katie Kelley Staff Writer
Posted by 
The Hazard Herald
The Hazard Herald
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This month, Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard, along with several other local quilt shops across the region will participate in the area's first “Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop” to promote small businesses in each participating city. The theme of this year's Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop is a patriotic theme using the colors red, white and blue. The event will be held from July 9-17.

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

Hazard, KY
860
Followers
670
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.

 https://hazard-herald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prestonsburg, KY
Hazard, KY
Business
State
Virginia State
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Paintsville, KY
City
Hazard, KY
City
Pikeville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachian Mountains#Appalachian Region#Shopping#The Mountains Shop Hop#The Fabric House#Sew N Love Shoppe#Quilter#Play House#The Buckhorn Log Cabin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Hazard, KYThe Hazard Herald

Quiltin’ in the Mountains Shop Hop held, planning underway for next year

This month, Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard, along with several other local quilt shops across the region, organized and participated in the area’s first “Quiltin’ in the Mountains Shop Hop” to promote small businesses in each participating city. The theme of this year’s Quiltin’ in the Mountains Shop Hop was a patriotic theme using the colors red, white and blue. The event was held from July 9-17.
Hazard, KYThe Hazard Herald

CLCKY, UK College of Engineering host a week of Regatta fun

During the first week of July, the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky, with the partnership of the University of Kentucky College of Engineering, hosted a week of Regatta Fun at the Hazard Pavilion. Upward Bound Math and Science Program students from Cordia and Buckhorn were among those who participated. The...
Posted by
The Hazard Herald

Solar savings at Buckhorn Children and Family Services will save thousands

Buckhorn Children and Family Services officially opened a new solar array on their Perry County campus on June 30. The organization partnered with Everybody Solar, a national nonprofit, to install a solar system at Roger’s Cottage, a building that currently has electricity bills exceeding $1,500 in winter months. The solar array is expected to save Buckhorn as much as $6,200 per year.
Perry County, KYPosted by
The Hazard Herald

Perry Promise hosts ‘Summer in the Park’

This week, Perry Promise Neighborhood held their first “Summer in the Park” event for local students. Two more “Summer in the Park” events will be held later this month. During “Summer in the Park,” students are able to engage in a variety of fun activities for the opportunity to learn...
Hazard, KYPosted by
The Hazard Herald

Hazard officials say Independence Day celebrations a success

Over the weekend, several Hazard and Perry County residents, along with visitors from other counties, gathered in downtown Hazard to celebrate Independence Day and participate in the city’s festivities. On Friday, July 2, Hazard’s Independence Day celebrations kicked off with the Queen City Sparkler 5K Color Run at the ArtStation in downtown Hazard. On Saturday, city officials held events throughout the day, including the Hazard Fish Fry, the parade on Main Street, the Northfork Freedom Float, a concert by Midlife Crisis and a fireworks show.
Perry County, KYPosted by
The Hazard Herald

Independence Day events on tap throughout region

After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of most events celebrating Independence Day last year, communities throughout the region are hosting events celebrating the Fourth of July with food, music, fireworks and fun this year. Included in those events are:. Floyd County:. — The City of Prestonsburg Tourism will host Star City...
Hazard, KYPosted by
The Hazard Herald

City, county announces they have acquired the Grand Hotel property

On Thursday, June 24, city and county officials held a press conference at City Hall where they announced their recent acquisition of the Grand Hotel property. “We acquired the building the Grand Hotel, the vacant lot and part of the parking lot,” said Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini. “We've been doing this for seven, seven and a half months,” Mobelini said, adding that local officials have been working on this endeavor for nearly a year and they are excited to finally acquire the building.
Perry County, KYPosted by
The Hazard Herald

Short delays planned for KY 80 in Perry County

Drivers who use a busy portion of KY 80 in Perry County should prepare for some brief traffic stoppages and delays for utility work on Tuesday, June 29. The road will be closed at mile point 8.299 for two 10-minute intervals beginning at 10 a.m. to allow workers to install an overhead cable. This location is on the four-lane section of KY 80 between the KY 15/Hal Rogers Parkway interchange and the traffic signal at Justice Drive/Fitz Gilbert Drive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy