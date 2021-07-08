‘Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop’ kicks off July 9, will support local businesses

On Thursday, June 24, city and county officials held a press conference at City Hall where they announced their recent acquisition of the Grand Hotel property. “We acquired the building the Grand Hotel, the vacant lot and part of the parking lot,” said Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini. “We've been doing this for seven, seven and a half months,” Mobelini said, adding that local officials have been working on this endeavor for nearly a year and they are excited to finally acquire the building.