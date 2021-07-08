‘Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop’ kicks off July 9, will support local businesses
This month, Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard, along with several other local quilt shops across the region will participate in the area's first “Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop” to promote small businesses in each participating city. The theme of this year's Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop is a patriotic theme using the colors red, white and blue. The event will be held from July 9-17.www.hazard-herald.com
