Weather spotters reported not one but two tornadoes on the ground near Manchester, Iowa on Wednesday night just before 8pm. One of those tornadoes was spotted south of Highway 20 Southwest of Manchester. About 10 minutes later a second tornado was reported to be on the ground on Highway 13 North of Highway 20, about 3 miles west of Manchester. Early damage reports include downed power lines, farm buildings, and damage to a convenience store.