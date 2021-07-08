The Post-Credits Scene in ‘The Good, The Bart, and the Loki’ Was Created in Less Than a Week
Loki has set his sights on invading earth yet again — but there’s no need for New York to fear, this time his target is Springfield. If we’re being honest, it’s less of an invasion and more of a banishment, but however you choose to look at it, the new Marvel-themed Simpsons short The Good, The Bart and The Loki forces the prince of Asgard back to Earth to dine with the Simpsons family.www.slashfilm.com
Comments / 1