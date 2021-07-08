The Post-Credits Scene in ‘The Good, The Bart, and the Loki’ Was Created in Less Than a Week

The Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' Loki debuted on Disney+ this morning, and it's pretty safe to say that it changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever. The episode brought Loki Laufeyson's (Tom Hiddleston) journey in the MCU into truly unexpected territory, all while shaking up what fans thought they knew about the franchise's overall canon. To an extent, the Loki finale raised about as many questions as it answered — including whether or not it could be tied to the post-credits scene of another Marvel Disney+ series, WandaVision. Obviously, major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Loki, "For All Time. Always." below! Only look if you want to know!