What Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau's Relationship Is Like Today

It was the proposal heard around the world (or maybe just YouTube) when social media star Jake Paul asked fellow vlogger Tana Mongeau to marry him during her 21st birthday celebration in Las Vegas in 2019. As Mashable reported, fans weren't quite sure whether the proposal was for real or for publicity's sake. Mongeau and Paul's relationship had begun in controversy after Mongeau accused YouTuber Brad Sousa of cheating on her. Furthermore, the pair had publicly teased fans that they were only dating for clout, even going so far as to release a line of #Jana merch. And then there was the fact that Paul's previous relationship with Erika Costell was also fake, and manufactured solely for the likes!