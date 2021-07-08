Cancel
Native of Brazil working for paver company arrested after caught driving without license

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA native of Brazil working for a paver company was arrested after he was caught driving without a license in Wildwood. Dhiony Alves De Lacerda, 26, was driving a white Toyota Avalon at 8:43 a.m. Tuesday in the area of State Road 44 and U.S. 301 when a license plate check showed the vehicle’s registered owner had an expired Florida identification card, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

