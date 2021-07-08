Cancel
GBP/USD consolidates lower in broad risk-off

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD holds close to weekly lows in broadly risk-off markets. Investors are prepping for an earlier than an anticipated move by the Fed. FX markets are showing a distinct risk-off flavour on Thursday. The mood is weighing on currencies such as Sterling that has fallen to its lowest against the...

Person
Boris Johnson
