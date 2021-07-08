‘Moonhaven’: Dominic Monaghan To Star In AMC Utopian Drama Series From Peter Ocko

Whether you are a fan of Middle Earth adventures or not, there is no question that The Lord of the Rings phenomenon continues to make an incomparable impression on the world at large. Written in stages between 1937 and 1949 by author J.R.R. Tolkien, his elaborate fantasy world jumped off the page and onto the big screen with Peter Jackson’s three massive blockbuster films: The Fellowship of the Ring in 2001, The Two Towers in 2002 and The Return of the King in 2003, which took home the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2004. Filmed across the incredibly picturesque landscape of New Zealand, this holy trilogy raked in nearly $3 billion dollars collectively worldwide at the box office, which does not even include the home video and now digital sales that continue to occur for these films after almost two decades. With The Fellowship of the Ring celebrating the 20th anniversary of its initial theatrical release this year, two familiar faces have effectively re-emerged by bringing their well-known cinematic mischief to the real world.