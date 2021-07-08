The ‘What If…?’ Version of ‘Black Panther’ Villain Killmonger Revealed, Seems to Have Had a Bone to Pick With Ultron
Funko Pops have become incredibly useful: not only are they the perfect shelf decor to let everyone know your favorite characters, they also come in handy when you need a quick hint for upcoming movies and shows. The latest Funko Pop sneak peek comes in the form of a Marvel’s What If…? bobblehead, which reveals Killmonger as the King of Wakanda, holding Ultron’s severed head.www.slashfilm.com
