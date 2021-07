Prominent analyst and trader Kaleo is predicting a massive rise in Ethereum’s value within the next 12 months despite the current bearish outlook in the crypto markets. In a new interview, Kaleo looks back at the performance of the leading smart contract platform in 2017 when Ethereum (ETH) plunged from nearly $400 to below $200 in one month before skyrocketing to its 2018 high of $1,440.