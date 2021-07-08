Paul Verhoeven is Making an American Spy Thriller and a Movie About Jesus
Legendary filmmaker Paul Verhoeven is back with Benedetta, a film set to premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The RoboCop and Basic Instinct filmmaker hasn’t made an American film since 2000’s Hollow Man, but it sounds like that’s going to change soon. According to Verhoeven himself, he’s working on an American spy thriller. And that’s not all – Verhoeven is also planning on turning his book Jesus of Nazareth into a film as well.www.slashfilm.com
