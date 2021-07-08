DMX's Official Cause Of Death Finally Revealed

The following article includes details of drug abuse. The official cause of rapper DMX's death has been determined, months after the Ruff Ryder died at age 50. DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, was hospitalized on April 2 after suffering from a heart attack. At the time, his family said he was in a vegetative state and told People, "We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers." His manager Nakia Walker told BuzzFeed that the "Exit Wounds" star had "lung and brain failure and no brain activity," and that everyone was "just praying and waiting."