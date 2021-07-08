Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Fate of 'Evil' Season 3 Revealed at Paramount+

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvil has been a big hit for CBS Studios and Paramount+, and now we know the fate of the show's future. According to Variety, Evil will get a Season 3 at the ViacomCBS streaming service. The exciting news comes after the series was moved from CBS to Paramount+, beginning with its recent second season.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Emerson
Person
Mike Colter
Person
Michelle King
Person
Katja Herbers
Person
Aasif Mandvi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Studios#Paramount#Viacomcbs#Catholic Church#King Size Productions#Evil#Paramountplus#Paramountplus#Kings#Paramount Plus#Popculture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Star DB Woodside Teases Fans With Season 6 News

Following the May premiere of Lucifer Season 5, Part 2, fans of the Netflix series are searching for any scraps of information about Season 6, and series star DB Woodside was more than eager to give them a little tease. On Tuesday, the actor, who stars as Amenadiel, the oldest of God's angels, took to social media to tease the Lucifer Season 6 premiere date, though his tease was admittedly a little more akin to trolling.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Dexter' Season 9: Another Original Star Possibly Returning

The highly anticipated new season of Dexter is finally coming together for Showtime ahead of its fall premiere and the series might just be getting another familiar face rounding out its roster. According to Dexter Daily collecting a welcome plethora of nuggets to share with fans teasing behind-the-scenes production moments before its fall premiere, one of the show’s most beloved characters could very well be returning.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Evil renewed for Season 3

The former CBS drama from Robert and Michelle King has received its first renewal since moving to Paramount+. The streamer noted that Evil's viewership has been growing week to week. ALSO: Robert and Michelle King ink a rich new five-year deal with CBS Studios.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Evil Season 3 Given the Green Light

Paramount+ (try it free!), the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced it has given the green light to Evil Season 3. The first three episodes of season two of Evil are currently available to stream. This season is already one of the streaming service’s top acquisition drivers, with viewership growing...
Paramount, CAPosted by
Primetimer

The Good Fight earns its earliest renewal as it's picked up for Season 6

Paramount+ has ordered a sixth season of the acclaimed legal drama just four episodes into its fifth season. The renewal comes two weeks after Paramount+ renewed Evil for Season 3 as creators Robert and Michelle King signed a rich new five-year overall deal with ViacomCBS. “The Good Fight‘s provocative, whip smart, and no-holds-barred world remains as relevant as ever, continuing to entice new audiences as one of Paramount+’s top performing original series and acquisition drivers,” Paramount+'s head of original scripted series Nicole Clemens said in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue The Good Fight‘s enduring legacy with a sixth season and can’t wait to see what the brilliant minds behind the series, Robert and Michelle King, tackle next.”
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

WALKER: Season 1, Episode 17: Dig TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Walker: Season 1, Episode 17: Dig TV show trailer has been released. Walker stars Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Coby Bell, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Molly Hagan, Genevieve Padalecki, Jeff Pierre, and Mitch Pileggi. WALKER is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (“Being Human,” “Valor”), and...
TV Seriesc21media.net

The Good Fight goes on at Paramount+

ViacomCBS-owned streamer Paramount+ has renewed original series The Good Fight for a sixth season, with the show currently four episodes into its 10-part fifth run. The series is a sequel to CBS drama The Good Wife, which ended in 2016. It centres on three women working for an African American-run law firm in the US and their fight for social justice.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Younger: Season Eight? Has the Paramount+ Series Been Cancelled? Renewed?

Airing on the TV Land cable channel and Paramount+ streaming service, romantic comedy, Younger stars Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella, Hilary Duff, Molly Bernard, Peter Hermann, with Miriam Shor, Charles Michael Davis, Laura Benanti, and Janeane Garofalo recurring. The story centers on single mother Liza Miller (Foster) who passes herself off as a twenty-something, to land a job in the publishing industry. As Liza’s personal and professional lives mesh, keeping her secret becomes more difficult. In season seven, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Meanwhile, Maggie (Mazar) gets cancelled.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Good Fight: Season Six Renewal for Legal Drama Series on Paramount+

It’s back to court for Diane and company. Paramount+ has renewed The Good Fight TV series for a sixth season. The fifth season finishes in August and new episodes are released on Thursdays. The Good Fight stars Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, Charmaine...
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘The Good Fight’ Starring Christine Baranski Renewed for Season 6

Paramount+ delivered good news to The Good Fight viewers (and fans of quality dramas, in general) by confirming the series has been renewed for a sixth season. The announcement came just four episodes into the 10 episode fifth season. Season five premiered on Paramount+ on June 24, 2021 and airs...
TV SeriesPopculture

Canceled NBC Show Racks up 5 Emmy Nominations Amid Revival Hopes

The Emmy Awards nominations were finally revealed on Tuesday. It was a big day for shows such as Ted Lasso, The Crown, and WandaVision. The Emmys even shared some love for one canceled show, in particular — Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. Despite the fact that it was canceled earlier this year, the show still picked up five Emmy nominations on Tuesday.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Virgin River boss teases Hope's fate in season 4

Virgin River season 3 finale spoilers follow. Virgin River left fans with quite the emotional cliffhanger at the end of season 3 in regards to Hope (Annette O'Toole). The character was left in hospital with a traumatic brain injury after a car accident, opening up the very real possibility that she may not make it.
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

'Last of Us' HBO Series Casts 'Mindhunter' Alum Anna Torv

Torv joins previously announced series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as well as cast members Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandrige, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlet, Con O’Neill, and Jeffery Pierce. More from Variety. Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Jerrod Carmichael Among Five Cast in Alicia Vikander HBO Limited Series 'Irma Vep'. Habanero...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Good Fight - Renewed for a 6th Season

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that its critically acclaimed original series, THE GOOD FIGHT, was renewed for a sixth season. The first four episodes of season five of THE GOOD FIGHT are currently available to stream on Paramount+. New episodes of the 10-episode long fifth season drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Fate: The Winx Saga Has Finally Found Its Flora for Season 2

Watch: "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021. Flora will finally join in on the action on Fate: The Winx Saga after last season's casting controversy. For those who missed it, the supernatural drama was accused of whitewashing after a new fairy Terra, played by white actress Eliot Salt, seemingly replaced fan favorite Latina fairy Flora. Ahead of the series' January debut on Netflix, showrunner Brian Young assured fans that Terra was Flora's cousin, implying that the beloved fairy would show up in season two, if it happened.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

CSI Revival: First Footage!

CBS is reopening the case on CSI this fall with CSI: Vegas. The network has now dropped a teaser trailer, narrated by Gil Grissom (William Petersen), in which he says that the truth doesn't lie. It never has, but it will be fun to see a new side to Gil...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Fate: The Winx Saga shares promising season 2 update

Fate: The Winx Saga spoilers follow. Netflix has confirmed that its hit series Fate: The Winx Saga has officially begun work on season 2. Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies – Bloom, Stella, Aisha, Terra, and Musa – who attend Alfea, a prestigious magical boarding school in the Otherworld.

Comments / 0

Community Policy