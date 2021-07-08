Fate of 'Evil' Season 3 Revealed at Paramount+

Airing on the TV Land cable channel and Paramount+ streaming service, romantic comedy, Younger stars Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella, Hilary Duff, Molly Bernard, Peter Hermann, with Miriam Shor, Charles Michael Davis, Laura Benanti, and Janeane Garofalo recurring. The story centers on single mother Liza Miller (Foster) who passes herself off as a twenty-something, to land a job in the publishing industry. As Liza’s personal and professional lives mesh, keeping her secret becomes more difficult. In season seven, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Meanwhile, Maggie (Mazar) gets cancelled.
