Fate of 'Evil' Season 3 Revealed at Paramount+

Paramount+ has ordered a sixth season of the acclaimed legal drama just four episodes into its fifth season. The renewal comes two weeks after Paramount+ renewed Evil for Season 3 as creators Robert and Michelle King signed a rich new five-year overall deal with ViacomCBS. “The Good Fight‘s provocative, whip smart, and no-holds-barred world remains as relevant as ever, continuing to entice new audiences as one of Paramount+’s top performing original series and acquisition drivers,” Paramount+'s head of original scripted series Nicole Clemens said in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue The Good Fight‘s enduring legacy with a sixth season and can’t wait to see what the brilliant minds behind the series, Robert and Michelle King, tackle next.”