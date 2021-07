The multiverse that is the Bravo network features a lot of stars with a whole lot of drama. It isn't too often, though, that the stars and the drama within the network cross show lines. That was until Real Housewives of Orange County's Kelly Dodd came to prominence. A legal snafu occurred between Dodd and Real Housewives alum Heather Dubrow over accusations of COVID-19 infections and, now Below Deck’s Heather Ferrier has entered the fray with some seriously blunt thoughts on their feud.