Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berrien Springs, MI

The Data Temptation: July 8

andrews.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Trim, PhD, FRHistS, was born in Bombay, India, to missionary parents and spent his childhood in Sydney, Australia. Educated in Australia and England, he earned a BA in history from Newbold College and PhD in history from King’s College in London. Trim was on the faculty of Newbold College for a decade and held the Walter C. Utt Chair in History at Pacific Union College. He has also held visiting fellowships at the Huntington Library, the Folger Shakespeare Library, the University of California at Berkeley and the University of Reading in the United Kingdom. In 2003 he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society. A prolific author, Trim has edited or co-edited ten books, and his other publications include over 150 articles and chapters in scholarly journals, popular magazines, and books. He has served as director of the Office of Archives, Statistics, and Research at the world headquarters of the General Conference (GC) of Seventh-day Adventists since 2010.

www.andrews.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Berrien Springs, MI
City
Reading, MI
Berrien Springs, MI
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missionary#Newbold College#King S College#The Huntington Library#The University Of Reading#The General Conference#Adventists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Country
India
Place
Sydney
Related
California StateRadio Online

Podtrac Releases Podcast Data for Week of July 12 - 18

Podtrac has released its weekly podcast data report for the week of July 12-18, 2021 showing that podcast downloads were up 8% over the previous week and down 21% over the corresponding period last year. The True Crime category had the strongest week-over-week growth at +23% while the Education category showed the weakest growth week-over-week at -19% from the prior week.
Worldnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 17

Jul. 17—Some 39,986 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 17, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers. The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 17,430 citizens, and the second one to 22,556 citizens. Totally, up until now, 4,323,487 citizens have...
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

The white women of the Norwegian handball team are finding out what hijabi women knew all along

Another day, another group of men deciding how women should cover their bodies. Except this time, the victims in the spotlight are white women from Norway. The oppressors? The International Handball Federation.Citing “improper clothing”, the Federation’s Disciplinary Commission slapped a fine of 150 euros per member of Norway’s female team at the Beach Handball Euro 2021 championship on Sunday, because they chose to wear shorts instead of the bikini bottoms that are required of players. They were penalized for deciding to add a little bit of length to their uniforms, thereby fully covering their butts and inner thighs — even...
Public Healthbleedingheartland.com

What do we owe the unvaccinated?

Ira Lacher: Should a person who has done the common-sense thing be mindful of others who have chosen to stay unvaccinated for COVID-19? In Texas, a doctor can legally discriminate against trans patients, as well as women who have had abortions. While this seems to empower healers to substitute their...
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Team USA wrestling chiropractor is ordered to go to diversity training after she posted a meme on social media comparing the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany

The chiropractor for the American women's wrestling team has been ordered to undergo diversity training after she posted a meme on social media that compared the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany. Rosie Gallegos-Main, who lives in Idaho, apologized on Wednesday over the post she made last week on...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
AnimalsPosted by
ScienceAlert

Chimps And Gorillas Seen Going to War in The Wild For The First Time

Chimpanzees and gorillas are not known for violence towards each other, and the two hominid species live peacefully together in certain areas – so it's surprising and saddening that researchers have witnessed lethal fights between them for the first time. Two separate encounters were observed in the Loango National Park in Gabon in 2019. Both times the chimpanzees outnumbered the gorillas and instigated the attacks, and both times an infant gorilla was killed. In a new study documenting the fighting, researchers are hoping to shed some light on what might be behind the unusual aggression – whether it's to do with territorial...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Queen Elizabeth Does Damage Control

British royal family news reveals that everyone has had to pick up the slack since Harry and Meghan defected from the monarchy. The pair, who still insist on using their titles despite not being working royals, were once President and Vice President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. But after they...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Garrick, Dannielle, & Bert Living Separate Lives

The status of the Merrifield family is relatively unknown. Even more unknown is where they stand with their potential sister wife, Roberta. The Seeking Sister Wife finale ended with the Merrifields and Bert in Mexico. Dannielle’s two sons and parents joined. The sole purpose of the trip was to get Bert pregnant. So, what has happened since the season wrapped? This is what viewers know.
Public Healthpopville.com

July 8 Coronavirus Data Posted: 49,455

Thursday there were 49,434 total positives. “The District’s reported data for Thursday, July 8, 2021 includes 21 new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the District’s overall positive case total to 49,455. The District reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths. Tragically, 1,143 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.
Westport News

The 10 temptations you should not fall into as a leader

The lines that follow are based one hundred percent on the experience of having seen and conversed with numerous Latin American leaders. Today, I propose to analyze which are the main temptations that have been offered to you so that you avoid them and be warned of the risk that does not weigh their consequences.
EntertainmentNewsTimes

Racial Inequality in U.K. Film Industry to be Examined in $1.4 Million Study by BFI, University College London

One of London’s leading universities has launched a £1 million ($1.4 million) research project into racial inequality and diversity in the U.K. film industry. University College London, working closely with the British Film Institute, have launched a three-year research study titled “The Colour of Diversity: A Longitudinal Analysis of BFI Diversity Standards Data and Racial Inequality in the U.K. Film Industry.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy