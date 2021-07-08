State Police: PA Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 7-Year-Old Boy In South Jersey

NJ State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A Pennsylvania man was arrested on accusations he sexually assaulted a seven-year-old boy over the course of several months in southern New Jersey, authorities said.

In March, detectives began investigating the sexual assault of a young boy by Jonathan W. Hiddeman, 30, of Prospect Park (Delaware County) in Camden and Cape May counties, according to New Jersey State Police.

The alleged acts began in September 2019 and lasted through February 2020, authorities said.

As a result of the investigation, detectives charged Hiddeman with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child on June 18.

On June 25, State Police detectives along with members of Prospect Borough Police Department arrested Hiddeman at his job in Prospect Borough, PA, authorities said.

He was sent to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Thorton, PA pending extradition to New Jersey.

Detectives urge anyone who may have been a victim to call the New Jersey State Police Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698 or the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division of the Delaware County District Attorney's Office at 610-891-4700.

