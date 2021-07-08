Arts in the Park Cancellation Announcement 7/8/21

Oolite Arts presents “Where There is Power”, a summer exhibition about the many ways that artists access, spy upon, expose, memorialize, and occasionally trouble the machinations of power. The Miami-based artists featured in the show include José Álvarez, Asif Farooq, Edny Jean Joseph, Francisco Masó, Yucef Merhi, Reginald O’Neal, Rodolfo Peraza, Chire Regans, Tony Vázquez-Figueroa, Judi Werthein, Agustina Woodgate, Antonia Wright and Ruben Millares. Their works touch on several urgent themes including racial conflict, law enforcement, mass incarceration, mass protests, immigration, and more. “Where There is Power” is co-organized by Réne Morales, chief curator at Pérez Art Museum Miami, and Amanda Bradley, programs manager at Oolite Arts.
