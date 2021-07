SWANTON: Sandra Marie Renaudette, age 85, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2021 at her home, with her loving family by her side. Sandra was born September 20, 1935 in Swanton, Vermont, the daughter of the late Romeo and Winifred (Babbie) Favero. She graduated from St. Anne’s Academy. She married, the love of her life, Robert Alfred Renaudette on July 21, 1956, who predeceased her on September 30, 2015.