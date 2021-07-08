Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Cuba’s COVID Vaccines and Syringe Shortage

By A Public Affair
wortfm.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuba has independently developed five COVID-19 vaccines (including Abdala and Soberana 02, both approved for emergency use) with a plan to vaccinate 70 percent of its population by August. But they now face a syringe shortage and challenges from the United States’ trade embargo. Today on the show, Thursday host...

