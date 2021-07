It came full circle for Aaliyah Wilson Saturday at Rotary Park — the place of some of her earliest childhood memories as a Muskogee native. On a break from her first year with the WNBA’s Indiana Fever with the Olympic break in progress, Wilson came home to be honored by approximately 300 family, friends, former teammates and classmates, coaches and fans along with Mayor Marlon Coleman, who presented her with a key to the city and proclaimed it “Aaliyah Wilson Day.”