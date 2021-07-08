Farmers Asking for Market Fairness and More Competition May Get it Under New Federal Pressure
(KNSI) – Farmers and advocates who have been asking for more protections for years regarding market concentration may soon be getting their wish. According to Farm Aid, four companies control roughly 80% of the country’s food supply, including production, processing, and distribution. They say that is not conducive to a healthy economy; rather, multiple producers selling goods to multiple buyers create an “open, competitive market.”knsiradio.com
