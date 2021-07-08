Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Farmers Asking for Market Fairness and More Competition May Get it Under New Federal Pressure

By Jennifer Lewerenz
knsiradio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Farmers and advocates who have been asking for more protections for years regarding market concentration may soon be getting their wish. According to Farm Aid, four companies control roughly 80% of the country’s food supply, including production, processing, and distribution. They say that is not conducive to a healthy economy; rather, multiple producers selling goods to multiple buyers create an “open, competitive market.”

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Products#Lawsuits#Farm Aid#Minnesota Farmers Union#Usda#Mnc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Consistent global regulations essential to bring cell-based meat into the mainstream

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Singapore’s historical approval of cell-based meat late last year spurred industry momentum, but there remains a lack of clarity on global regulations, said Harini Venkataraman, PhD, analyst at Lux Research and author of [a new] report.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

ASTA Response to Seed Treatment Article

The views expressed are those of the individual authors and not necessarily those of DTN, its management or employees. DTN's recent article on treated seed correctly states that the use of treated seed has grown steadily over the past decade. These innovative tools have been widely adopted by growers for good reason -- not only are they highly effective, but their extremely targeted, precise approach allows them to be a critical component of safe integrated pest management (IPM) practices and reduces the need for farmers to apply products over the entire field -- resulting in benefits for both growers and the environment. Most importantly, it is an important tool to protect valuable seed from soil born pests and disease through germination and emergence. On behalf of ASTA's members, I want to take this opportunity to provide context and clarity on several key points that are essential to a full understanding of this topic.
AgricultureWITN

USDA offering pandemic help to loggers, truckers

WASHINGTON (WITN) - Help is on the way for the timber industry as it struggles with the pandemic. The United States Department of Agriculture is providing $200 million to the industry and timber hauling businesses that have seen losses due to COVID-19. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says the pandemic has...
Aberdeen, SDdakotanewsnow.com

Livestock auctions increase as drought forces producers’ hands

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - What is supposed to be a quiet time for livestock auction barns, this month has been anything but. And the longer the ongoing drought continues without any relief, the more hard decisions producers will face soon. This year’s drought has been one of the...
Agricultureruralradio.com

Regenerative ag efforts expand

FT. PAYNE, Ala. — The non-profit Soil Health Academy (SHA) today announced that it has received a $1.2 million grant from global food company General Mills to provide education and assist wheat and oat producers in targeted regions of the U.S. and Canada as they transition from conventional agricultural practices to soil health-focused regenerative agriculture systems. The grant also funds a regenerative dairy project for several dairy producers in Wisconsin that supply to General Mills.
Agricultureagnetwest.com

Protein PACT Initiative Launched by Animal Agriculture Groups

A new initiative known as the Protein PACT has been launched by a group of 12 animal agriculture organizations. The Protein PACT for the People, Animals, and Climate of Tomorrow is an effort to improve sustainability efforts across the animal protein sector. Some of the partner organizations include the North American Meat Institute (NAMI), Animal Agriculture Alliance, IFeeder, National Pork Producers Council, and the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
AgricultureHavre Daily News

Pandemic assistance available to producers for animal losses

WASHINGTON — Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. The announcement is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Livestock and poultry producers...
AgricultureHavre Daily News

Deadline for CRP Grasslands Signups announced

BOZEMAN — Agricultural producers and landowners in Montana can apply for the Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands signup to Aug. 20. This year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture updated signup options to provide greater incentives for producers and increased the program’s conservation and climate benefits, including setting a minimum rental rate and identifying two national priority zones.
Agriculturecentralwinews.com

Pandemic assistance for timber harvesters, haulers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing up to $200 million to provide relief to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that have experienced losses due to COVID-19 as part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Loggers and truckers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) July 22 through October. The Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program (PATHH) is administered by FSA in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.
AgricultureMeridian Star

Labor shortages limit catfish supplies, raise prices

Many Mississippi restaurants that serve catfish have had to pay their distributors more to keep the popular Southern dish on the menu this year or go without, but pond inventory is not the primary issue. Instead, labor shortages at processing plants are more to blame, said Jimmy Avery, Extension aquaculture...
Champaign, ILagrinews-pubs.com

USDA program looks for conservation partners

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest up to $17 million for conservation partners to help protect and restore critical wetlands on agricultural lands through the Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is prioritizing proposals that focus on assisting historically underserved producers conserving wetlands....
AgricultureBradford Era

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture funds special crop projects

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture recently announced $460,000 of funding under the Pennsylvania Farm Bill for eight projects designed to increase market opportunities and competitiveness for Pennsylvania’s specialty crops. Specialty Crop Block Grants will fund projects aimed to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of high priority...
Agriculturephillipscountynews.com

Tester Announces Drought Assistance for Montana Farmers and Ranchers

Amid a historic drought gripping Montana, U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced that impacted Montana farmers and ranchers will begin receiving financial and technical assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA also announced that, following a Tester push, emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres may be authorized to provide additional relief to producers.
Congress & Courtsvalleyjournal.net

USDA announces $600M to increase meat processing

BIG SANDY — Following his direct appeal to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack last month urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make investments in new meat processing facilities, U.S. Senator Jon Tester today celebrated the USDA announcement that it would invest $500 million in meat and poultry capacity building with the goals of increasing choice and negotiation options for producers as well as $100 million in relief through a fee waiver for inspection and overtime fees for small and medium processors.
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

Deadline Fast Approaching for Conservation Reserve Program General Signup

(NAFB) – The Department of Agriculture reminds producers the signup deadline for the Conservation Reserve Program current general signup is fast approaching. Eligible producers must submit their offers by July 23, 2021. USDA’s Farm Service Agency made several changes to CRP to make it more appealing to all producers, including those who are historically underserved, beginning, and veterans. FSA added incentives to encourage producers to include climate-smart practices in their operations to increase natural resource and environmental benefits.
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Let data drive the food safety process, and share knowledge with the industry

PHOENIX — With the Food Safety Modernization Act and other Food and Drug Administration regulations guiding growing and processing of fresh produce, it’s common for companies in the supply chain to have a compliance-driven mindset. To Drew McDonald, vice president of quality and food safety for Taylor Farms, Salinas, CA,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy