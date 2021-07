Kenneth Karl Drzka of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away July 4, 2021, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 44. He was born December 17, 1976, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, the son of Keith and Bernice Lawrence Drzka. Kenneth enjoyed working on trucks and cars, and he loved driving his grandson, Braxton around on the lawnmower. He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.