Francestown, NH

Suzuki Strings to play Sundays at 4 in Francestown

By ABBE HAMILTON -
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, July 11, the Francestown Old Meeting House will welcome Suzuki Strings, a group of young musicians from Canterbury to its “Sunday at 4” summer program. Director and music teacher Sue Ann Erb will bring 25 students, including Francestown’s own Katie MacKay. The young performers, ages 5 to 18, have been studying all year for Sunday’s concert and will perform in group ensembles on violin, viola, and cello with some piano accompaniment.

