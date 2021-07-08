Washtenaw County plans to increase health department funding with $71M from feds
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners is committed to more public health funding. The question now is how they will go about that. The board unanimously approved a resolution during its Wednesday, July 7 meeting that charges the county health department and administrator with drafting a plan to close health and economic disparities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.www.mlive.com
