ALS: Study Shows Role of Brain’s Immune Cells

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Hyperactive microglia immune cells may play a significant role in the development of ALS, researchers report. Hyperactive immune cells in the brain may play a role in the early development of the neurodegenerative disease Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and a form of dementia that strikes younger people, according to a study conducted by investigators from Cedars-Sinai and published in the journal Neuron.

