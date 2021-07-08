Cancel
Agriculture

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Contracts Wane Lower as Market Lacks Support

By ShayLe Stewart, DTN Livestock Analyst
agfax.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cattle contracts can’t seem to find a lick of support, but the lean hog contracts are thankful to be rallying even though it may be short lived. The market hasn’t offered the cattle contracts any support, and with boxed beef prices trending lower and cash cattle likely to keep at steady, if not even weaker prices, the market isn’t confident that it will see much support. With Monday being a holiday, the market’s export data will be released Friday morning.

Agriculturewesterniowatoday.com

Cattle Industry Outlook

(Washington D.C.) When retail markets climbed last year in the wake of foodservice restrictions, beef took center plate as the protein of choice. Cow-calf producers are answering the call to supply quality product while facing new hurdles. While the beef industry emerged from the pandemic stronger, more roadblocks are in...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Weekly Export Sales May Set Direction

The livestock complex closed higher across the board Wednesday despite slightly stronger grain prices. The concern is there was little else to hang a hat on in the cattle complex. Hogs saw lower cash, but higher cutouts. Cattle: Lower Futures: Higher Live Equiv: $197.60 +$0.22*. Hogs: Steady Futures: Mixed Lean...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Skip Higher

Looking to Friday’s market, the cattle complex will have a lot to sort through as both the monthly Cattle on Feed report and bi-annual Cattle Inventory report will be released Friday afternoon. Thursday was a winning day for the cattle contracts as both the live and feeder cattle futures closed...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures rise; hog futures mixed

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - CME cattle futures firmed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Hog futures were narrowly mixed, with the nearby contract firm on good weekly exports while deferreds eased on technical selling. CME August lean hog futures gained 0.075 cents to...
AgricultureVictoria Advocate

Livestock markets for July 23

Steers: (under 200) $160-$175; (200-300) $159-$188; (300-400) $158-$192; (400-500) $151-$184; (500-600) $144-$171; (over 600) $140-$153. Heifers: (under 200) $155-$170; (200-300) $146-$180; (300-400) $145-$167; (400-500) $141-$172; (500-600) $133-$154; (over 600) $123-$135. Slaughter cows: High dressing, $66-$76; lower dressing, $45-$62; thin, $20-$30. Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $87-$97; low dressing, $60-$70. HALLETTSVILLE. July...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Soybeans Down Hard

Corn is 12 to 13 cents lower, soybeans are 37 to 40 cents lower and wheat is 9 to 25 cents lower. Corn trade is 12 to 13 cents lower at midday with trade pulling back from the gap area overnight with fresh bullish news needed to push the market. Ethanol margins should stabilize with the corn pullback and energy rebound Thursday. Brazil will continue to evaluate the second crop as estimates drift lower, while the U.S. pushes deeper into pollination with a warmer and drier week ahead.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Lower, Looking for Rain

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 13 3/4 cents, November soybeans are down 21 cents and September KC wheat is down 12 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little higher with support from higher markets in Europe and Asia. According to the Wall Street Journal, this week’s favorable earnings reports have helped stocks recover from Monday’s big losses, related to the resurgence of coronavirus infections. U.S. weekly grain export sales and jobless claims are due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT, followed by existing U.S. home sales at 9 a.m.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat snaps winning streak; corn, soybeans also fall

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures plunged 2.6% on Thursday, snapping a six-session streak of gains as traders locked in profits from the rally. Soybean futures were down 2.0%, with the latest weather forecasts showing that some timely rains will arrive in...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Packers Running Slower Slaughter Speeds

Wednesday was a higher closing day throughout the technical side of the livestock market, but fundamentally the live cattle market suffered. The livestock contracts were able to close higher Wednesday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean that a rosy marketplace lies ahead for all the markets. Both the lean hog and feeder cattle contracts had a supportive fundamental day, but the live cattle market most certainly did not, as processing speeds are running slower, the cash cattle market is seeing less being offered and showlists are likely to grow.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Cattle Await Solid Cash Activity

Cattle and hogs diverged Tuesday as cattle fell and hogs climbed. Cash trading was not tested in the cattle market while hogs had some aggressive purchasing by packers at higher prices. A similar situation could develop again Wednesday. Cattle: Steady Futures: Lower Live Equiv: $197.38 -0.19*. Hogs: Higher Futures: Mixed...
Chicago, ILMySanAntonio

Grains, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 3.75 cents at $7.0350 a bushel; Sep. corn fell .25 cent at $5.71 a bushel; Sep. oats gained 11 cents at $4.55 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was off 9.25 cents at $14.3550 a bushel.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

Posted 08:34 -- December corn is up 6 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 5 cents, September KC wheat is up 7 1/4 cents, September Chicago wheat is up 5 1/4 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is down 5 1/2 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 153.53 points and September crude oil is up $1.66 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.100 and August gold is down $11.80 per ounce. Corn and soybeans are a bit higher ahead of the hot and dry two-week forecast. Minneapolis futures are taking a breather as some modest showers are rolling through parts of the Northern Plains and Canadian Prairies.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Finish Mixed

Grains were mixed Wednesday with most losses related to chances for rain in western Canada in the extended forecast. December corn, winter wheat and most other commodities were higher, supported by a dry U.S. forecast and an easing of Monday’s COVID-19 concerns. September corn ended unchanged and December corn was...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

The wheat market may be poised for a correction, analyst says

The wheat markets are in need of technical correction, but more hot and dry weather is on its way. The wheat market turned lower from an overbought condition after reaching key resistance, and it may be set for a short-term correction. September Chicago wheat closed higher on the session Tuesday,...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up for sixth session on global supply concerns; soybeans fall

SINGAPORE, July 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, trading close to the last session's two-month high, as adverse weather in key exporting countries raised supply concerns. Soybeans edged lower on weaker oil prices and slowing demand in top importer China. "There are definitely...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Slightly Higher, Awaits Sales Data

After seesawing over Tuesday’s strong settlement, cotton did close in positive territory. A rebounding Dow Jones and positive Chicago grains peripherally helped the market stay its bullish course. To that end, the cotton market would very much like to see strong numbers out of Thursday’s weekly export sales. Of late, new-crop sales (2021-22) have been running below prior year sales, as well as the five-year average.

