DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Contracts Wane Lower as Market Lacks Support
The cattle contracts can’t seem to find a lick of support, but the lean hog contracts are thankful to be rallying even though it may be short lived. The market hasn’t offered the cattle contracts any support, and with boxed beef prices trending lower and cash cattle likely to keep at steady, if not even weaker prices, the market isn’t confident that it will see much support. With Monday being a holiday, the market’s export data will be released Friday morning.agfax.com
Comments / 0