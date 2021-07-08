DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Contracts Wane Lower as Market Lacks Support

Posted 08:34 -- December corn is up 6 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 5 cents, September KC wheat is up 7 1/4 cents, September Chicago wheat is up 5 1/4 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is down 5 1/2 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 153.53 points and September crude oil is up $1.66 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.100 and August gold is down $11.80 per ounce. Corn and soybeans are a bit higher ahead of the hot and dry two-week forecast. Minneapolis futures are taking a breather as some modest showers are rolling through parts of the Northern Plains and Canadian Prairies.