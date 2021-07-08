Prairie Village poised to give 8 weeks paid parental leave to city employees, surpassing other cities’ policies
The city of Prairie Village will consider amending its employee handbook to include eight weeks of paid parental leave within the first 12 months of a new birth or adoption. Why it matters: If approved, Prairie Village would join Roeland Park and Shawnee as the only other Johnson County cities with paid parental leave policies on the books. County employees also currently receive paid parental leave.shawneemissionpost.com
