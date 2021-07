If there is any way to start an argument about a sports car, mention the 2021 Toyota GR Supra. Its platform, powertrain and suspension were co-developed with BMW and used for its Z4 roadster. Toyota tweaked it all, adding its own settings, software and exterior styling. So, is it a Toyota? It’s a fair question. When the Supra started garnering a reputation in the early-to-mid 80s, Toyota had development help from Lotus and Yamaha. So, is this BMW relative really a Toyota Supra? Sure, it has an inline 6 and rear-wheel drive, but it’s built by Magna Steyr in Austria, not Japan, using BMW parts and switchgear.