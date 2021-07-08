The Surprising Friendship Between Selena Gomez And Jennifer Aniston

When it comes to love, singer Selena Gomez (28) is, despite fame and success, just a normal person for whom not everything always goes smoothly. The Texan was from 2008 to 2010 with actor Nick Jonas (28) together. From 2010 to 2013, her on-off relationship with singer Justin Bieber (27) dominated the headlines. From the end of 2014 to May 2015, the music producer DJ Zedd (31) was the man at her side. With the singer The Weeknd (31) she had an affair of several months in 2017 before she tried again unsuccessfully with Justin Bieber at the end of 2017. Meanwhile, Sel lives as a single and reports in an interview with “vogue.com.au” about the reasons for her love.