Married Men Expose Their Most Awkward Dating Hiccups

Dating is an inherently awkward ballgame. If you can avoid it at all costs, we would highly recommend it. Just kidding of course, if you want to find love you have to put yourself out there. Sadly, it's just the way that it works. You can learn a lot about yourself through dating. You can learn your love languages, your turn-ons and turn-offs, and much more. You can also learn how weird you are, and if all the stars align, the person you're with will love that part the most.