Dwyane Wade gets emotional while paying his respects to the victims of the Surfside condo collapse... as the former Miami Heat star writes touching note at memorial site

By Sarah Sotoodeh For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Former Miami Heat NBA star Dwyane Wade got emotional as he paid his respects to the victims of the Surfside condo building collapse.

The retired basketball star, who played on the Heat for 13 seasons, broke down in tears as he visited the memorial fence set up to honor the victims who died in the tragedy.

Dwyane, 39, wrote a handwritten note on the memorial: 'Sending prayer, love, strength and healing,' adding his name and 'Miami Heat' beneath it.

He met with individuals taking part in the search and recovery efforts as well.

The latest: Former Miami Heat NBA star Dwyane Wade got emotional as he paid his respects to the victims of the Miami condo building collapse. The retired basketball star, who played on the Heat for 13 seasons, broke down in tears as he visited the memorial fence set up to honor the victims who died in the tragedy

The death toll from the Miami apartment building collapse has risen to 60 people, with 80 people still missing and presumed dead, according to officials.

Dwyane was seen putting his hand over his face as he got emotional at the memorial.

The athlete has been a fixture in the city of Miami since the start of his professional career.

The athlete was drafted by the Heat in 2003; he played with the team until 2016 - then got traded.

From the heart: Dwyane, 39, wrote a message on the memorial fence
Heartfelt:Dwyane, 39, wrote a handwritten note on the memorial: 'Sending prayer, love, strength and healing,' adding his name and 'Miami Heat' beneath it; his note was written on a heart placed for Stacie Fang, who died in the collapse
Moment of silence: He met with individuals taking part in the search and recovery efforts as well
Emotional: The death toll from the Miami apartment building collapse has risen to 60 people, with 80 people still missing and presumed dead, according to officials
A moment: Dwyane was seen putting his hand over his face as he got emotional at the memorial

He played for the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers for one season each, eventually returning back to Miami for his last year as a professional athlete.

Dwyane played for the Heat in the 2018-19 season before retiring from the sport.

On June 24, 2021 at 1:20 am ET, the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida - which is a town just north of Miami - collapsed while residents slept inside.

The building, was 12 stories high, suffered a partial pancake collapse that lasted less than 12 seconds.

On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cara said the the death toll has risen to 60, with 80 people 'potentially unaccounted for,' according to CNN.

Authorities announced Wednesday that the search and rescue mission for potential survivors has now been transitioned to an operation to recover remains of the victims.

Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said that they determined that 'the viability of life in the rubble' was low,' per the outlet.

The Surfside condo collapse is among the deadliest mass casualty building collapses in US history, not counting acts of terror or fires, CNN reported.

Devastating: On June 24, 2021 at 1:20 am EST, the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida - which is a town just north of Miami - collapsed while residents slept inside; search and rescue teams pictured at the site of the tragedy

