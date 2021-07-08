Flash Flood Watch issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Northwest Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk; Southwest Suffolk FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Upton has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southeast New York, including the following areas, Northeast Suffolk, Northwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk, and Southwest Suffolk. * Through Friday morning * Heavy rainfall ahead of tropical system Elsa will move into portions of the Tri-State area late tonight, with periods of heavy rainfall possible through Friday morning. Although heavy rainfall will be possible as this evening, the greater chances for this will begin tonight. Total rainfall from this evening through Friday is expected to range mostly 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.