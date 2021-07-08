Flood Advisory issued for Johnston, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnston; Wake The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Johnston County in central North Carolina Central Wake County in central North Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 132 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Benson, RDU International, Morrisville, Lake Benson, Lake Wheeler, William B Umstead State Park, Coats Crossroads, Falls Lake Boat Ramp, Purnell and Falls Lake. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.