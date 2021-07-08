Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashtabula, Geauga, Trumbull by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ashtabula; Geauga; Trumbull The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Trumbull County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Geauga County in northeastern Ohio Southern Ashtabula County in northeastern Ohio * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 311 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North Bloomfield, or 15 miles northwest of Warren, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cortland, Middlefield, Kinsman, North Bloomfield, Orwell, Andover, West Farmington, Bristolville, Parkman, Huntsburg, Mecca, Johnston, Cherry Valley, Orangeville and Champion Heights. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH