Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashtabula County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashtabula, Geauga, Trumbull by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ashtabula; Geauga; Trumbull The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Trumbull County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Geauga County in northeastern Ohio Southern Ashtabula County in northeastern Ohio * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 311 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North Bloomfield, or 15 miles northwest of Warren, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cortland, Middlefield, Kinsman, North Bloomfield, Orwell, Andover, West Farmington, Bristolville, Parkman, Huntsburg, Mecca, Johnston, Cherry Valley, Orangeville and Champion Heights. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middlefield, OH
County
Geauga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
County
Ashtabula County, OH
City
West Farmington, OH
City
Cortland, OH
City
Orwell, OH
City
Ashtabula, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Extreme Weather#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy