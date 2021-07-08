Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Westchester; Orange; Putnam; Rockland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following areas, in northeast New Jersey, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Passaic, and Western Union. In southeast New York, Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam, and Rockland. * Through Friday morning * Showers and thunderstorms through this evening will bring periods of heavy rainfall. 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts are possible. Thereafter, heavy rainfall ahead of tropical system Elsa will move into portions of the Tri- State area late tonight, with periods of heavy rainfall possible through Friday morning. Total rainfall from this morning through Friday is expected to range mostly 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.