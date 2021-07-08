Flash Flood Watch issued for Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Bronx; Kings (Brooklyn); New York (Manhattan); Northern Nassau; Northern Queens; Richmond (Staten Is.); Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southern Westchester FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York, including the following areas, in southern Connecticut, Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Northern New London, Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven, and Southern New London. In southeast New York, Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Richmond (Staten Island), Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, and Southern Westchester. * Through Friday morning * Heavy rainfall ahead of tropical system Elsa will move into portions of the Tri-State area late tonight, with periods of heavy rainfall possible through Friday morning. Although heavy rainfall will be possible this afternoon, the greater chances for this will begin tonight. Total rainfall from this afternoon through Friday is expected to range mostly 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.