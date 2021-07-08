Cancel
Dutchess County, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Dutchess by NWS

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dutchess The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Dutchess County in east central New York * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 310 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Poughkeepsie, Beacon, Pawling, Wappingers Falls, Fishkill, Hopewell Junction, Myers Corner, Red Oaks Mill, Wingdale, Dover Plains, East Fishkill, Beekman, Sylvan Lake, Arthursburg, Lagrangeville, Hillside Lake, Green Haven, Stormville, Billings and Crouses Store. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

