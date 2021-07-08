Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, call the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889- 6889. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR EASTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN HYDE AND TYRRELL COUNTIES At 311 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Alligator Lake, or 28 miles southeast of Plymouth, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Emergency management confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Kilkenny, Killkenny, Scranton, Fairfield, Columbia, Woodley, Newfoundland, Scuppernong, Alligator Lake and Creswell. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...<.75IN