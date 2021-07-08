Flood Advisory issued for Johnston, Wake, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnston; Wake; Wayne The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Johnston County in central North Carolina Northeastern Wake County in central North Carolina West Central Wayne County in central North Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 246 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated 2 to 4 inches of rain has fallen across central Johnston County and eastern Wake County. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Smithfield, Wake Forest, Clayton, Zebulon, Knightdale, Micro, Selma, Wendell, Rolesville, Four Oaks, Pine Level, Princeton, Flowers, Emit and Grantham. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area as the last rain band associated with Elsa eventually lifts north of the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.