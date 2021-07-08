Gavin Newsom asks Californians to reduce water use by 15% during visit to SLO County
California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited San Luis Obispo County on Thursday to discuss the ongoing drought and proposed investments to address water resiliency. Overlooking Lopez Lake, where dropping water levels have revealed massive stretches of dry land, Newsom and state and county officials spoke about California’s emergency response to drought conditions across the state due to climate change.www.sanluisobispo.com
